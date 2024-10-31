National Grocers Association Honors Ron and Jennifer Graff’s Commitment to Advocacy

The National Grocers Association (NGA) Retail & FoodService October 31, 2024

Washington, D.C. – The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade association representing the independent supermarket industry, recognized independent grocery retailers Ron and Jennifer Graff for their commitment to political advocacy on behalf of the independent grocery industry.

The Thomas F. Wenning Pinnacle PAC Award was presented during NGA’s Executive Conference & Public Policy Summit, held October 28-30, 2024, at the Fairmont in Washington D.C.

The award, given to NGA members that help advance the role and presence of independent grocers and NGA in government and political affairs, was presented to the Youngstown, Ohio-based Graffs.

Ron Graff Jr. is COO of family-owned Columbiana Foods, which owns and operates independent supermarkets under the Giant Eagle banner in eastern Ohio.

Jennifer Graff began her career in the grocery industry 30 years ago as a cashier. In 2020, she was presented with the Women Grocers of America Woman of the Year award at The NGA Show

“Ron and Jennifer have been longtime supporters of the NGA Grocers PAC, which sustains our fight for policies that support competition in the industry and allows our members to continue to serve communities throughout the country,” said Chris Jones, NGA’s chief government relations officer and counsel. “Both have devoted considerable time to advocating on behalf of issues important to independent grocers on Capitol Hill, and the Association can always count on the Graffs to help when called upon. I congratulate them on receiving this well-deserved award.”

The Thomas F. Wenning Pinnacle PAC Award was established in 2014 to honor Tom Wenning, retired NGA executive vice president and general counsel, for his years of service to the association and the independentgrocery industry. 

Find past recipients of this prestigious award here

About NGA

NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. An independent retailer is a privately owned or controlled food retail company operating a variety of formats. The independent grocery sector is accountable for about 1.2 percent of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating more than $250 billion in sales, 1.1 million jobs, $39 billion in wages and $36 billion in taxes. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers located in every congressional district across the country, as well as state grocers’ associations, manufacturers and service suppliers. For more information about NGA, visit www.nationalgrocers.org. 

