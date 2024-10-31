Whole Foods Market Elevates Cheese Expertise with 40 New Certified Cheese Professionals

More than One-Fourth of All CCPs Worldwide are Whole Foods Market Team Members with more than 370 CCPs on Retailer’s Team

AUSTIN, Texas — Whole Foods Market continues to raise the bar in cheese expertise with the addition of 40 team members to its growing cohort of Certified Cheese Professionals (CCPs). This year’s achievement reinforces Whole Foods Market’s position as the leading global employer of CCPs – the retailer has supported the development of more than 370 team member CCPs out of more than 1,000 worldwide.

“The American Cheese Society’s CCP designation is the crème de la crème for cheese professionals,” said Cathy Strange, Whole Foods Market’s Ambassador of Food Culture. “It’s an incredible asset not only for our team but also for our customers, who trust Whole Foods Market to offer the highest quality products and serve as a resource in specialty categories from cheese to wine and beyond.”

This CCP exam is renowned for its comprehensive coverage of the cheese industry. From production techniques and ripening processes to distribution and storage, the certification marks the highest level of achievement in the field. Whole Foods Market’s newest CCPs completed the rigorous process after months of preparation, including self-study, weekly webinars, and hands-on training with industry experts in Wisconsin, in collaboration with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and the University of Wisconsin Center for Dairy Research.

“This certification represents the commitment and dedication of our cheesemongers to delivering the best experience for our customers,” said Kim Dunn, Senior Category Merchant of Specialty Cheese and CCP program lead. “We are thrilled to see so many of our team members continue to deepen their expertise and grow within our company.”

Whole Foods Market has long been a pioneer in the specialty cheese sector, championing artisan producers and supporting team members in achieving excellence through advanced training and certification. The retailer’s CCPs provide expert knowledge to help customers discover a wide range of cheeses sourced both locally and globally, all of which meet Whole Foods Market’s strict quality standards, free from artificial additives and rBST.

Beyond cheese, Whole Foods Market is dedicated to advancing team member growth through its expanding collection of apprentice programs, including the Butcher Apprentice Program, Bakery Decorator Apprentice Program and the recently launched Produce Professional Apprentice Program and Pizzaioli Apprentice Program, offering team members new pathways to develop their skills in specialty trades.

For a complete list of Certified Cheese Professionals, visit cheesesociety.org. To learn more about team member growth and development opportunities at Whole Foods Market, visit wholefoodsmarket.com.

About Whole Foods Market

Founded in 1980, Austin-based Whole Foods Market is the world’s leading natural and organic foods retailer and the first certified organic national grocer in the United States. Part of Amazon’s Worldwide Grocery Stores, Whole Foods Market serves customers in more than 530 stores across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. To learn more about Whole Foods Market, please visit https://media.wholefoodsmarket.com/.