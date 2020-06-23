National Mango Board to Host Foodservice Mango Strategy Webinar

Orlando, FL – The National Mango Board (NMB) will be hosting a free Mango Strategy Webinar on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 3 p.m. EDT. In this webinar, the NMB team will present insights on the current foodservice landscape and food trends for mango, demonstrate ideas for culinary innovation and share supply chain plans to help your business grow.

The Foodservice Marketing program supports the NMB’s mission to increase the consumption of mangos in the U.S. by inspiring, educating and supporting menu development teams and the mango supply chain. Individuals and teams in culinary, marketing, supply chain, quality assurance and operations are encouraged to attend this webinar. There will be a question and answer session following the presentation. This webinar will only be available in English. Click here to register for this free webinar!

Evolving Your Mango Strategy Webinar

WHO: The National Mango Board

WHAT: Evolving Your Mango Strategy – What you Need to Know

WHEN: Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. EDT

WHERE: To register for this webinar, please visit here.

Visit mango.org to learn more about the NMB programs and initiatives.

About the National Mango Board

The National Mango Board is an agriculture promotion group supported by assessments from both domestic and imported fresh and frozen mangos. The board’s vision, for mangos to move from being an exotic fruit to a daily necessity in every U.S. household, was designed to drive awareness and consumption of mangos in the U.S. marketplace. One serving or ¾ cup of the superfruit mango contains 70 calories, 50% of daily vitamin C, 15% of daily folate, 15% of daily copper, 8% of daily vitamin A, 8% of daily vitamin B6, 7% of daily fiber and an amazing source of tropical flavor. Learn more at mango.org.