Perkins Restaurant & Bakery Reintroduces Itself as Perkins American Food Co., Revealing Bold New Brand Identity

Heritage brand marks evolution with a modern, “vintage fresh” new restaurant design and brand look, including a new logo

ATLANTA — Clearly, Perkins isn’t stuck in its ways, but it is grounded in its roots. The brand is opening its doors to welcome guests to Perkins American Food Co., where modern American hospitality is reimagined to both take you back and move you forward. The humble pancake house from 1958 in the heartland of the Midwest is now a leading family dining brand with nearly 300 locations across the United States and Canada. It is now refashioned for the consumer of today and was announced at its 2024 Brand Conference in Minnesota that brought together corporate team members, franchisees, and key stakeholders.

Perkins is as American as apple pie, making the classics of yesterday meet the modern tastes of today with new foods and a new restaurant look for guests to enjoy. The company is making sweeping changes across the organization, including a new name, logo, restaurant designs, and elevated services, all while staying true to its brand pillars – value, quality, and service. And this new brand identity is here – guests will see the latest change beginning next week in advertising, social channels, the website, and interior signage.

“Perkins is an American-born brand where hospitality comes to life for the eclectic tastes of today’s adventurous diners. We are bringing the same soul, with a new attitude,” said Toni Ronayne, President of Perkins American Food Co. “Our rebrand is way more than a new logo and descriptor. This is a declaration of our values, our food and our roots, by showing how modern American hospitality comes to life. We’re always stepping forward and evolving, just like the communities we serve.”

The new branding, developed in partnership with branding agency Dunn & Co. and design firm Aria Group, is just a slice of Perkins growth. Current initiatives include a revamped menu, expansion of value offerings, and expansion of capabilities, including third-party deliveries, off-premise dining, catering, and a loyalty program coming soon. The new store will have people turning heads and saying, “Is that Perkins?” The first redesigned store is slated to open in Orlando in late 2024, which will be the first market to unveil the redesign.

The menu provides guests with the hearty meals they crave, tried-and-true classics they love, and culinary twists that unite tradition and innovation on the same plate. Perkins food is hand-crafted, culturally inspired, and generously portioned, just how modern American food should be. With the revamp of the menu, the brand is focusing on value and providing crave-worthy plates. Bakery remains a key focus, and the in-house bakeries will continue to produce iconic pies, muffins and cookies daily while expanding into new and exciting treats that will elevate the brand’s bakery offering.

“These are truly exciting times for Perkins and we are delighted to share these momentous changes with our guests, teams, and franchise partners,” said Ronayne. “As we step into the future, the heart of the brand remains the same, while our evolution gains fantastic momentum.”

About Perkins American Food Co.

Perkins American Food Co., formerly Perkins Restaurant & Bakery®, is the latest evolution of the heritage brand that is as American as apple pie. Grounded in tradition and their key pillars of value, quality, and service, Perkins boasts the same heart and soul since its founding in 1958, but with a new attitude.

The brand serves up American classics of yesterday that meet the tastes of guests today, generously portioned and priced just right. Their hospitality, accentuated with a strong commitment to kindness, continues to shine through as a key differentiator along with innovation to continually evolve and offer guests what they want and crave.

Perkins currently operates nearly 300 company-owned and franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada. The company is owned by Ascent Hospitality Management.