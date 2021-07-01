Raley’s Names Two New Corporate Leaders

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Raley’s announced the promotion of two key leaders within the organization; Craig Benson’s promotion to Senior Vice President, Head of Technology and Levi Wingo’s promotion to Vice President, Operations.

“This is an exciting time for Raley’s – we have built a strong leadership team that will support the advancement of our vision and purpose,” said Laura Croff, Senior Vice President, Human Resources.

Craig Benson previously held the title of Vice President, Technology and has been with Raley’s since 1999. Benson has been in the retail industry for over 25 years. In his elevated position, he will play a key role in developing and executing our strategic plan and priorities as we expand our digital and technical capabilities. Craig supports a team that will continue to deliver solutions that enable our organization to service our customers with enhanced technology offerings to make their experience at our stores memorable. He will continue to serve on our Executive Committee and report to Keith Knopf, President and CEO.

Levi Wingo will serve as Vice President, Operations. Wingo is an industry leader and has been with Raley’s since 2002. He is a graduate of the USC Marshall Food Industry Management program and graduated with a Master’s of Food Industry Leadership from USC Marshall in 2020. He has held many leadership roles in store operations and led the development of Market 5-ONE-5 as General Manager and was promoted to Executive Director of Store Operations in 2018. In this role, Levi will continue to serve on the Executive Committee and report to Kevin Konkel, Raley’s Chief Operating Officer.

“We are fortunate to have such experienced and proven leaders in Craig and Levi. Both epitomize servant leadership and Raley’s family values,” said Keith Knopf, Raley’s President and CEO. “I am confident Craig and Levi will continue to help guide the organization toward our purpose of changing the way the world eats, one plate at a time.”

Learn more about Raley’s Leadership team.