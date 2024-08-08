Randy Edeker Rose from Courtesy Clerk to Top of Hy-Vee. Now He’s Leaving After 43 Years

In a career that took him from part-time courtesy clerk in the Chariton store in 1981 to CEO and chairman of the board of Iowa’s largest employer, Randy Edeker will officially retire from Hy-Vee on July 31 after 43 years with the company.

Edeker was elected president of the company by stockholders in 2009 and named chairman of the board and CEO in 2012. In 2022, Edeker transitioned to executive chairman of the board, the position from which he will be retiring.

Jeremy Gosch is now Hy-Vee’s chairman of the board and CEO.

