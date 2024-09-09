Save A Lot and Yellow Banana to Reopen 6 Remodeled Chicago Grocery Stores  

Reopenings Underscore Commitment to Serve and Bring Quality Groceries to Neighborhoods in Need

CHICAGO – Save A Lot, one of the nation’s leading discount grocery chains, and Yellow Banana, a retail grocery platform that owns and operates Save A Lot locations, are announcing the reopening of six remodeled stores in different neighborhoods across Chicago. The six stores have undergone extensive interior and exterior renovations, underscoring Save A Lot’s and Yellow Banana’s commitment to the communities they serve by providing access to fresh and affordable groceries while supporting the local economy and community.

The reopenings commence with the grand reopening of the 420 South Pulaski Road store, followed by the openings of 10700 South Halsted Street, 2858 East 83rd Street, 7240 South Stony Island Avenue, 7908 South Halsted Street and 4439 West 63rd Street later this fall. The renovations include new flooring, lighting, equipment, HVAC systems, dairy and meat cases, paint, décor, fixtures, and signage. These improvements reflect Save A Lot’s dedication to enhancing the shopping experience for its customers and providing a welcoming environment, where shoppers are proud to visit.

The completion of the project to reinvigorate the Save A Lot brand in Chicago is the culmination of a collaboration between Yellow Banana, the City of Chicago and City representatives, including 28th Ward Alderman Jason C. Ervin and 17th Ward Alderman David Moore, as well as community organizations like the Garfield Park Community Council and Greater Auburn Gresham Development Corporation.

“We are proud to take steps to re-introduce the Save A Lot brand to Chicago by reopening our stores,” said Joe Canfield, CEO of Yellow Banana. “I’m confident that the investment made to remodel and upgrade these stores will pay off for shoppers, providing a significantly improved customer experience. We’re grateful to the City of Chicago, to the communities around these stores and to Save A Lot for their patience and support throughout this process. We look forward to serving these neighborhoods with pride.”

“We are especially grateful for the support of our financial backers, including LISC, Untamed Equity, U.S. Bank, SCORE, Chicago Development Fund, and Capital Impact Partners, without whom this project would not be possible,” said Michael Nance, Yellow Banana Co-Founder. “Their partnership underscores our mutual alignment in supporting underserved communities.”

The temporarily closed stores faced several challenges, including unavoidable delays in construction, equipment setbacks due to supply chain disruptions, and utility connection issues following vandalization incidents that left two stores without power for nearly three months. Despite these obstacles and delays, Yellow Banana has continued to pay Team Members throughout the renovation process and significant progress has been made.

“Food security is essential to healthy neighborhoods, which is why the City is committing more than $13 million to support the six stores’ capital improvement needs,” Chicago Department of Planning and Development Commissioner Ciere Boatright said. “We look forward to the success of the West Garfield Park store, along with the pending store re-openings in Morgan Park, South Chicago, South Shore, Auburn Gresham and West Lawn.”

To celebrate the grand reopening of the Pulaski store, Save A Lot and Yellow Banana teamed up with local charity and food pantry, Above and Beyond, to provide a grocery shopping spree for the individuals they serve. Save A Lot and Yellow Banana are also hosting six days of giveaways, starting with a free tote bag of Save A Lot products to the first 100 customers at today’s reopening event, as well as a community fair on Saturday, September 7 with music, balloon art, free food and more.

“It was important that we took the necessary time and care to remodel the stores in a way that sets the business up for success so we can fulfill the needs of the community for years to come,” said Bill Mayo, Chief Development Officer at Save A Lot. “Save A Lot has a long-standing commitment to supporting its Retail Partners and we look forward to continuing to support Yellow Banana as the stores reopen.”

“Congratulations on the grand reopening of the Garfield Park Save A Lot, a testament to the power of partnership in rebranding and revitalizing access to quality food,” said Carlos Nelson, CEO of the Greater Auburn Gresham Development Corporation. “Together, we’re ensuring that our neighborhood thrives with fresh, essential goods that contribute to a vibrant community.”

Since its inception in 1977, Save A Lot has remained committed to serving and supporting its communities and operators, opening in neighborhoods where other grocery chains often don’t, fulfilling a vital need and providing value, quality products, and essential community support. The company’s business model focuses on local ownership, which allows store operators like Yellow Banana to tailor their offerings to meet the unique needs of their communities.

About Save A Lot

Founded in 1977, Save A Lot is the largest independently owned and operated discount grocery store chain in the U.S., with approximately 750 stores in 32 states. True to its mission of being a hometown grocer, Save A Lot provides unmatched quality and value to local families. Customers enjoy significant savings compared to traditional grocery stores on great tasting, high quality private label brands, national brand products, USDA-inspected meat, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and other non-food items. For more information visit www.SaveALot.com and follow Save A Lot on Facebook (facebook.com/savealot), Twitter (@savealot), and Instagram (@SaveALotFoodStores), or for more information on becoming a Save A Lot independent retail operator, visit ownasavealot.com.