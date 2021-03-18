Schnucks Stays Loyal to Local, Announces New Initiative to Find Additional Local Suppliers

ST. LOUIS – Schnuck Markets, Inc. announced the launch of an initiative to find local suppliers and expand the presence of their products in Schnucks stores throughout the Midwest. Schnucks merchandising leaders will be working to identify those suppliers that are located within 125 miles of a Schnucks store or in one of the four states served by Schnucks. To accomplish this, Schnucks is partnering with RangeMe, the leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery between suppliers and retailers.

“Our emphasis on local products connects us with the many communities throughout the areas we serve and introduces our customers to local treasures that can be found right in their own backyard,” said Schnucks Deli Category Manager Andy DeCou. “Our communities depend on local businesses and they depend on us to get their goods into the hands of customers.”

As demonstrated through Schnucks’ recent partnerships with St. Louis-area restaurants and supplier diversity program, the Schnucks local supplier program will promote an inclusive approach by investing in these businesses by introducing their products into the company’s stores. Schnucks also recently announced a plan to buy more than $5 million of local produce and local goods from farmers who live and work within the communities served by the Midwest grocer.

“Schnucks’ commitment to source local products within their communities deeply aligns with our mission to help suppliers grow and thrive,” said Nicky Jackson, CEO and founder at RangeMe. “We’re excited that RangeMe can assist on this amazing initiative by giving Schnucks’ buyers the tools to find local products at scale.”

Suppliers wishing to participate in this local initiative are encouraged to visit https://app.rangeme.com/schnuckslocal21 for more information and to register.

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 111 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs 13,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2020 rankings, Schnucks is the 156th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 15th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $12 million in food to pantries that help those in need.

About RangeMe

RangeMe, an ECRM company, is the leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery between suppliers and retailers. The platform empowers retail buyers to efficiently discover innovative and emerging products, while streamlining the inbound product submission process. For product suppliers, RangeMe enables them to grow their retail relationships with a platform that gives them the tools to manage their products, market their brand, and build awareness. Now integrated into the ECRM product offering, RangeMe adds increased breadth and depth to the industry’s most complete sourcing solution for top retailers and product suppliers in the US.