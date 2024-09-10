Smart Money: Smart Carts Continue to Evolve, Boost Grocers’ Bottom Line

Back in 2016, Ahmed Beshry and multiple coworkers set out to make the checkout process at grocers simpler. So, they dove headfirst into research, speaking with more than 150 grocers across New York.

“It was a crash course in understanding retail tech needs. Looking at available technology and the pain points we heard firsthand, we saw a golden opportunity,” Beshry told The Food Institute.

From 2016 to 2021, the group built, refined, and tested what became known as the Caper Cart – a smart cart with AI capabilities and gamification features that allows customers to scan, bag, and check out right from their cart.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Food Institute