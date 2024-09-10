Smart Money: Smart Carts Continue to Evolve, Boost Grocers’ Bottom Line

Kelly Beaton, The Food Institute Retail & FoodService September 9, 2024

Back in 2016, Ahmed Beshry and multiple coworkers set out to make the checkout process at grocers simpler. So, they dove headfirst into research, speaking with more than 150 grocers across New York.

“It was a crash course in understanding retail tech needs. Looking at available technology and the pain points we heard firsthand, we saw a golden opportunity,” Beshry told The Food Institute.

From 2016 to 2021, the group built, refined, and tested what became known as the Caper Cart – a smart cart with AI capabilities and gamification features that allows customers to scan, bag, and check out right from their cart.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Food Institute

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Walmart Commerce Technologies Launches AI-Powered Logistics Product

Walmart Inc. Retail & FoodService May 14, 2024

Route Optimization provides businesses of all sizes the use of AI-driven software to optimize driving routes, pack trailers efficiently and minimize miles traveled. Using this same custom technology, Walmart avoided 94 million pounds of CO² by eliminating 30 million unnecessary miles driven and optimized routes to bypass 110,000 inefficient paths. Walmart won the prestigious Franz Edelman Award in 2023 for building and deploying this technology at scale.

Retail & FoodService

MenuSnap: Revolutionizing Food Photography with AI-Powered Precision and Integration for Restaurants

MenuSnap Retail & FoodService August 28, 2024

MenuSnap, the cutting-edge AI-driven app, is setting a new standard in food photography by offering restaurant owners and managers a streamlined solution for capturing, editing, and optimizing food images. Designed to meet the stringent requirements of food delivery platforms like Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub, MenuSnap ensures that every dish is perfectly presented and ready for digital menus.