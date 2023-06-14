Southeastern Grocers champions belonging, inclusion and diversity with annual grant program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, is now accepting applications from nonprofits throughout the Southeast for its 2023 Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant. The grant supports organizations that work to address racial disparities in health care, food insecurity and education, while building a more inclusive and equitable future for all.

Nonprofit organizations with missions to elevate underserved communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi are encouraged to apply at www.seggives.com/grantapp through Sept. 30 to be considered for a Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant ranging from $5,000 to $25,000.

Raymond Rhee, Chief People Officer of Southeastern Grocers, said, “We know our communities are only as strong as their people, and Ms. Romay serves as a constant inspiration for our diligent work as we grow our commitment to celebrating differences and amplifying the voices of individuals of all backgrounds. Her service to her customers, community and country encourages us to use our resources to combat social injustices and bridge the gap of inequities faced by many marginalized groups in our communities. We invite organizations who share our vision to apply for the grant opportunities to further their missions as they lift up our neighbors in need.”

Last year, SEG presented a total of $300,000 to 30 deserving organizations through the Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant. The program provides recipients – such as Start the Adventure in Reading (STAIR) in New Orleans and Schoolyard Roots in Tuscaloosa, Alabama – with vital funds to fuel their impactful work within the five states the grocer serves.

STAIR believes second grade is a critical turning point in a child’s educational development and utilized its funding from the grant to serve 189 elementary-aged students. The grant allowed STAIR to provide more than 2,000 hours of tutoring and place nearly 2,500 high-quality, engaging books in the hands of young readers.

Schoolyard Roots brings garden education to diverse elementary school students who face economic and nutritional uncertainty, empowering healthy living and academic success. The organization cultivates curiosity and connections through hands-on learning gardens and engages its communities through food and nature to inspire, delight and bring classroom concepts to life.

SEG’s Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant has provided more than $685,000 in funding to deserving community organizations since its inception in 2020. The grant program reaffirms SEG’s steadfast commitment to racial equity and social justice by offering qualified nonprofits opportunities to receive financial support to help level the playing field for individuals of all backgrounds.

More About the Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant Namesake

The Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant is named for the trailblazing 103-year-old Winn-Dixie associate Romay Davis, whose dedication to inclusivity and unwavering commitment to diversity and empowerment inspired the grant program aimed at elevating underserved and underrepresented communities. In an era marked by restricted rights for women and people of color, Davis consistently shattered glass ceilings by challenging society’s limited beliefs with her unfathomable accomplishments. Davis is a World War II U.S. Army veteran, NYU multi-degree scholar, New York fashion designer and model, Taekwondo Black Belt and community advocate. At 80 years old, Davis started her career with Winn-Dixie in Montgomery, Alabama to stay active and engaged; she continues to motivate others through her story and enduring dedication.

In 2022, The National WWII Museum in New Orleans recognized Davis for her contributions as a veteran of the U.S. Army 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, and presented her with the Silver Service Medallion for her exemplary military service and exceptional leadership. The 6888th was the only all-Black Women Army Corps unit deployed overseas during World War II, and was assigned the momentous and critical task to clear more than two years’ worth of backlogged mail. Davis’ unit was given six months to sort 18 million pieces of mail, which they completed in three months. By restoring the timely flow of mail between the front lines and the Home Front, Davis and the women of the 6888th significantly raised the morale that sustained troops through the final months of the war.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is an omnichannel retailer and one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S., serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies as well as online with convenient grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and a strong commitment to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

About SEG Gives Foundation

SEG Gives Foundation is the charitable arm of Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores. The SEG Gives Foundation aligns giving with causes that are priorities to the communities SEG serves, including the fight against hunger, support for military service members and their families, relief to those affected by extreme weather and natural disasters and championing belonging, inclusion and diversity by combating social injustice to bridge the gap of inequities faced by many individuals, families and communities. Southeastern Grocers strives to be ingrained in its communities and, through the SEG Gives Foundation, better the lives of its customers and neighbors.