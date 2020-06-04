Ahold Delhaize Announces U.S. Brand Food Lion to Acquire 62 Stores From Southeastern Grocers

Zaandam, the Netherlands, June 3, 2020 – Ahold Delhaize announces today that Food Lion, its second largest brand in the United States, by sales, has agreed to purchase 62 BI-LO and Harveys Supermarkets from Southeastern Grocers. The stores are located in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia and will be converted to Food Lion stores, as part of the brand’s continued expansion in the southeast of the U.S.

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., operates more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 77,000 associates. As part of the asset deal Food Lion expects to hire more than 4,650 associates to serve customers at the 62 acquired stores.

This asset deal with Southeastern Grocers also includes the acquisition of an additional distribution center in Mauldin, S.C. Both acquisitions are currently expected to close in the first half of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed and Group financial guidance remains unchanged.

Cautionary notice

This communication includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Words such as agreed to, continued, expected, by, first half of 2021, subject to, guidance, remains or other similar words or expressions are typically used to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and that may cause actual results of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (the “Company”) to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the Company’s public filings and other disclosures. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company’s management and assumptions based on information currently available to the Company’s management. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.