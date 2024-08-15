Start with the Cart: How Grocers and AI are Transforming the Customer Journey

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — A new survey by Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, and GroceryDive’s studioID reveals that grocers across the United States believe smart carts are the place where artificial intelligence (AI) will have the biggest industry impact moving forward. Instacart, maker of Caper Cart — the AI-powered smart cart — and GroceryDive surveyed 150 grocery industry respondents to gain insights not only into grocers’ strategic technological solutions, but the ways grocers are decreasing friction throughout the shopping experience, and leveraging the innovations available now.

Some of the key findings:

Current AI usage focuses largely on operations such as monitoring produce freshness or detecting out-of-stock items.

Grocers believe AI will soon take on an increasingly customer-facing role, including personalizing ads and promotions.

60% of survey respondents believe smart carts will soon be the most impactful application for AI in grocery retail.

“From a consumer standpoint, the experience in a grocery store has been unchanged for the last several decades,” said Ahmed Beshry, Caper Co-Founder and Senior Director of Business Development at Instacart. “Customers are seeing tech everywhere around them, but they haven’t seen their stores changing for the better. With Caper Carts, we’re able to leverage technology to bridge the online and in-store shopping experience. We’re taking what customers love about shopping online, and blending it with their favorite parts of shopping in-store.”

In the survey, 47% of respondents emphasized the “high priority” of ensuring that new technology integration serves to enhance the customer experience. In an open-ended followup question, grocers said smart carts, such as Caper Carts, can do this in myriad ways. Recurring responses included:

Increased engagement with loyalty programs

More personalized customer deals

Seamless item scanning capabilities

Easier approaches to weighing produce

Smoother checkout process

In addition, survey respondents identified ways these same smart carts can benefit grocers directly. Among those avenues:

Average basket size

Capturing valuable customer data (where permitted by applicable laws and contract terms)

Analyzing shopping patterns and trends to optimize store layouts

Positioning themselves as innovative and customer-focused

Another survey question showed that retail media networks remain top of mind for grocers across the industry. 85% of respondents said the ability of a smart cart to generate revenue through displaying targeted digital ads was impactful to their decision making about implementing them.

Ads on Caper Carts are a new in-store retail media offering building on the Instacart online advertising platform. Retailers that enable ads on Caper Carts will have the ability to grow their revenue through a revenue share model, in addition to driving increased consumer engagement in-store. With ads on Caper Carts, brands can display dynamic recommendations while customers are shopping the store’s aisles. Ads on Caper Carts give shoppers more customized recommendations and introduce experiences to help them discover new brands and products. On average, customers spend over 30 minutes shopping with a Caper Cart.

“The ultimate omnichannel platform for us is the Caper Cart’s screen,” said Chris McCrae, Retail Technology and Innovation Lead at Wakefern Food Corp., “If we know you normally buy a certain laundry detergent every six weeks, and it’s been six weeks and you haven’t bought it, well, here’s a CPG-sponsored coupon to incentivize you to add that to your cart. Take all of the best personalization and engagement opportunities on engrossing websites, and we now have that opportunity down the aisle, in front of the item, at the point of decision. This is our roadmap with Caper, and we’re off to a great start.” Wakefern is the parent company for approximately 380 stores across a half-dozen banners and deploys Caper Carts at many of its ShopRite stores.

Caper Carts are or will soon be deployed across North American retailers, including Bristol Farms, Fairway Market, Geissler’s, Kroger, McKeever’s Market & Eatery, Price Chopper, Schnucks, ShopRite, Sobeys, and other local and independent grocers as well as ALDI in Austria. Since introducing Caper Carts, Schnucks reported customers using the carts are purchasing larger baskets. On peak days, Caper Carts have processed more than 10% of in-store sales at a Schnucks store where only 10 Caper Carts were deployed alongside approximately 160 traditional carts.”

Survey Methodology

Instacart collaborated with studioID to field an online, invitation-only survey, polling 150 grocery leaders in April 2024. The survey consisted of multiple-choice, open-ended, Likert-scale and matrix questions. The questionnaire consisted of themes to better understand grocers’ technology adoption strategies, AI implementation and smart cart familiarity. One-third (33%) of respondents were C-suite executives. Ninety-five percent of respondents worked at companies that operated fewer than 20 stores.

