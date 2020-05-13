The Fresh Market, Inc. Announces Appointment of Kevin Miller as Chief Marketing Officer

GREENSBORO, NC – The Fresh Market, Inc. (“The Fresh Market,” “TFM” or the “Company”), today announced that it has appointed Kevin Miller as their Chief Marketing Officer, reporting to Jason Potter, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective May 12, 2020.

Mr. Miller has a 30-year track record of leading marketing and advertising organizations for Fortune 100 companies. Most recently, Kevin served as the Chief Marketing Officer for Natural Grocers, a natural and organic retail grocery chain based in Colorado, that has a similar footprint to The Fresh Market with 157 stores in 20 states. During his tenure there, Mr. Miller led transformational change across marketing, company culture and digital innovation, and significantly grew the company’s loyalty program.

“Kevin brings to The Fresh Market a deep background in marketing from working with such well-known businesses as Coca-Cola, McDonalds and ABC News, in addition to his experience in grocery with Natural Grocers,” said Jason Potter, President and CEO of The Fresh Market. “He is a consummate professional who will help us continue to evolve our brand and mission of inspiring our guest to make everyday eating extraordinary.”

Mr. Miller stated, “I am thrilled to be joining The Fresh Market team at the most dynamic time in our nation’s history, where we have seen some dramatic changes in consumer grocery shopping behavior. As such, the opportunities to unlock the full potential of our highly differentiated brand have never been greater. I look forward to innovating with my new teammates to provide even better service and even more value to our guests as we drive home what makes The Fresh Market the premier, fresh-focused specialty food retailer.”

About THE FRESH MARKET

Since 1982, The Fresh Market, Inc. has helped guests make everyday eating extraordinary with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood, to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, this specialty grocery retailer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 159 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest.