The Why and How Behind Walmart Express Delivery

Walmart recently debuted Express delivery, a new service to deliver goods to our customers in under two hours. Here’s why we chose to roll this service out now and how our own internally developed technology helped make it happen quickly when America needed it.

The Why

The coronavirus pandemic has upended life as we knew it and has also changed how our customers shop, with many American families sheltering in place and relying heavily on online deliveries. Customers all over the world are testing the limits of no-contact shopping from curbside pickup to delivery options – not just for convenience, but for their own health. Our mission to save our customers time and money in order to allow them to live better rings true now more than ever.

Express delivery is one of Walmart’s no-contact pickup and delivery options to allow customers to get the items they need without coming into the store. Express delivery eligible items from Walmart, including groceries, electronics, toys and other essential items are available to customers for a surplus $10 over Walmart’s typical delivery fees of $7.95 or $9.95, depending on the time of day. We can get the item from our door to yours within two hours. Whether it’s “oh no, my child has a fever!” or “oh no, I forgot the birthday candles!” time matters. Thanks to our 74,000 personal shoppers who collect the customers’ orders and deliver them to their doorsteps in time.

