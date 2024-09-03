The Giant Company Announces Leadership Appointment

CARLISLE, Pa. – The GIANT Company announced that it has named Jennifer Scott vice president of human resources. In her new role, Scott will have responsibility for all human resources functions including team member relations, learning and development, recruitment, DE&I, and community relations, reporting directly to The GIANT Company’s president, John Ruane. The appointment is effective immediately.

“Since joining The GIANT Company in 2016, Jen has made numerous contributions to our business and has played an integral role in driving our strategy forward,” said John Ruane, president, The GIANT Company. “A passionate leader with a deep understanding of the pivotal role human resources plays in shaping an organization’s culture, developing talent, and driving success, I know she’ll continue to positively impact our team and overall business in her new role.”

Scott began her career in state government at the Pennsylvania State Employment System. Over the course of six years, she held several human resources positions, supporting the State Police Academy, the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts and the Pennsylvania Municipal Retirement System. Scott joined Ahold USA as a private brands sourcing manager in 2012. She joined The GIANT Company in 2016 as a category manager, and over the next eight years, held various positions including director of merchandising acceleration, chief of staff, and most recently, director of community relations and charitable giving.​

Scott is a member of The GIANT Company’s Inclusion Council. She is active in the Middletown Area School District, serving as a volunteer-elected school board member. In addition, also serves on the joint operating committee for Dauphin County Technical School as vice president and on the boards of Court Appointed Special Advocates.​ Scott has been honored with many industry and community awards including being a two-time winner of Progressive Grocer’s Top Women in Grocery Award, the Diversity MBA Award, the Griffin Report’s Women of Influence Award, the Shelby Report’s Emerging Leader Award, and the YWCA of Greater Harrisburg’s Woman of Excellence Award.​ She earned her MBA from Eastern University and her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Elizabethtown University.

About The GIANT Company

The GIANT Company is a modern, omnichannel grocer with more than 35,000 team members dedicated to serving millions of neighbors and making a difference in local communities across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa. The GIANT Company is known locally as GIANT, MARTIN’S, and GIANT Heirloom Market with 193 stores, online grocery services, pharmacies, and fuel stations to meet the ever-evolving needs of today’s customers. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.