The National Grocers Association Hosts Sen. Debbie Stabenow for Congressional Store Tour at SpartanNash’s D&W Fresh Market in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Grand Rapids, Mich. – The National Grocers Association (NGA) hosted U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) at SpartanNash’s local grocery store, D&W Fresh Market, for a congressional store tour on April 13. This opportunity was part of the NGA’s congressional store tour program connecting members of Congress to independent community grocers in their district. The visit provided an overview of store operations and a firsthand look into how federal policies directly impact independent grocers.

“As conversations continue in Congress about the 2023 Farm Bill and the key nutrition programs included in the legislative package, it’s critical for influential leaders like Sen. Stabenow to hear from independent grocers about how federal policies are impacting their business operations, their store associates, and the communities they serve,” said Stephanie Johnson, NGA vice president of government relations. “Sen. Stabenow has been a champion for independent grocers in the halls of Congress and we look forward to working with her in the coming months to ensure independent grocers continue to be a driving economic force in Michigan and throughout the United States.”

Stabenow, chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee, is a key leader during ongoing negotiations on the 2023 Farm Bill. In February, NGA sent a letter outlining its 2023 Farm Bill priorities including SNAP, Swipe Fees and DIR Fees to the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry and U.S. House.

“It was great to have Sen. Stabenow in store and we appreciate her perspective on vital issues that affect not just food policy but other areas of our stores including pharmacy,” said SpartanNash’s Executive Vice President, Corporate Retail, Tom Swanson. “As a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life, the team at SpartanNash is passionate about providing healthy food to Americans at an affordable price. We were pleased to discuss continued support for programs we’ve implemented like Double Up Food Bucks with a goal to offer fresh fruits and vegetables to store guests receiving food assistance while increasing local produce sales to support local farmers.”

NGA’s congressional store tours are critical in advocating for the independent grocery industry on Capitol Hill by linking lawmakers directly with independent grocers serving the communities they represent. NGA recently released an instructional video for NGA members about how they can make their congressional store tour impactful.

###

Additional Media Resources

Click here for a photo from the tour.

About NGA

NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. An independent retailer is a privately owned or controlled food retail company operating a variety of formats. The independent grocery sector is accountable for about 1.2 percent of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating more than $250 billion in sales, 1.1 million jobs, $39 billion in wages and $36 billion in taxes. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers located in every congressional district across the country, as well as state grocers’ associations, manufacturers and service suppliers. For more information about NGA, visit www.nationalgrocers.org.

About SpartanNash



SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 and growing. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 145 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com.