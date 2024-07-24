The Seed Oil Free Alliance Offers the World’s First Third Party Validated ‘Seed Oil Free Certified’ Seal for Restaurants

BOCA RATON, Fla.- Amidst an ongoing surge in health-conscious consumer purchasing behaviors in the US and globally, the Seed Oil Free Alliance proudly announces the addition of Dr. Andrew Weil as advisor, medical researcher, and partner. Dr. Weil, a renowned figure in integrative medicine and public health, will play a pivotal role in shaping the rigorous Standards and laboratory testing protocols for the Alliance’s pioneering certification seal.

“Through the ‘Seed Oil Free Certified’ Seal, consumers gain vital transparency, empowering them to make informed, healthier choices when purchasing consumer packaged goods or eating out”Post this

“At the forefront of our mission is addressing the widespread, excessive use of highly refined seed oils, a pervasive yet often overlooked health concern,” stated Dr. Andrew Weil, Chair of Integrative Medicine at the University of Arizona. “Through the ‘Seed Oil Free Certified’ Seal, consumers gain vital transparency, empowering them to make informed, healthier choices when purchasing consumer packaged goods or eating out,” Weil added.

Dr. Weil’s expertise will drive the Alliance’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and education in the global food supply chain. Corey Nelson, Chief Innovation Officer of the Seed Oil Free Alliance, expressed gratitude for Dr. Weil’s endorsement, emphasizing the partnership’s potential to revolutionize food labeling in the interest of public health and consumer choice.

“We are deeply honored that Dr. Weil has joined our team. Further, this partnership will bring clarity to erroneous labeling practices while accelerating the availability of seed oil-free food options through trust, transparency and technology,” stated Corey Nelson.

The average American today consumes between 20% and 30% of their daily calories from refined seed oils like soybean, corn, and canola oil. They’re an inexpensive source of empty calories found in snacks, ready-to-eat foods, food service offerings, and cooking oils. The simple, memorable, trademarked “Seed Oil Free Certified” Seal will appear on product packaging and marketing materials for the increasing number of consumers who are already eating a seed oil-free diet and provide brands with a unique opportunity to take a stand on this timely issue.

“The overconsumption of inflammatory omega-6 fats is a driver of chronic disease, and most Americans are still unaware of the health implications of how these oils affect their health. They have no place in diets that promote health and longevity,” Weil added.

About Seed Oil Free Alliance

The Seed Oil Free Alliance is a third-party certifying organization that offers the world’s first “Seed Oil Free Certified” Seal for qualifying consumer packaged goods (CPG), ready-to-eat foods, food service operations, and bottled cooking oil products. The “Seed Oil Free Certified” Seal guarantees consumers that the foods they choose have undergone independent laboratory testing to ensure the purity of added oils and refined fat ingredients. Supporting the Seed Oil Free Alliance in its mission to accelerate the availability of seed-oil free food options through trust, transparency, and technology is an advisory panel made up of leading public health and nutrition experts led by Dr. Andrew Weil. More information can be found at seedoilfreecertified.com.

About Dr. Andrew Weil, MD

Andrew Weil is a Harvard-trained medical doctor, author of peer-reviewed scientific papers and New York Times bestselling books, and founder of True Food Kitchen. He is known for his popular lectures and talk show appearances as well as training doctors and nurses at the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine at the University of Arizona, where he also holds the Lovell-Jones Endowed Chair in Integrative Medicine and is Clinical Professor of Medicine and Professor of Public Health. Dr. Weil serves as a mentor and scientific advisor to the Seed Oil Free Alliance team.