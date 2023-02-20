Trader Joe’s Distribution Center Coming to Franklin, KY

FRANKLIN — Trader Joe’s is coming to southcentral Kentucky, just not to where rumors have had the California-based grocery store chain setting up a retail shop.

Four months after being approved for state tax incentives, Massachusetts-based Trader Joe’s East Inc. has purchased 160 of the 187 acres in Franklin’s new Stone-Givens Industrial Park and work has begun on a three-building, 1 million-square-foot distribution center that Simpson County leaders say will be the largest economic development project in the county’s history.

Simpson County Judge-Executive Mason Barnes and Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority Executive Director Dennis Griffin made the announcement on Tuesday, revealing that Trader Joe’s is investing $260 million to build and outfit the campus that will provide warehousing, distribution and cold storage for the fast-growing grocery chain.

