Union Starbucks Partners Vote Overwhelmingly to Authorize Strike as Bargaining Enters Final Stages

Starbucks Workers United baristas announced that they have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike, if necessary, to win fair raises, benefits and staffing, protest unfair labor practices, and resolve outstanding litigation with Starbucks.

An overwhelming 98 percent of union partners voted in favor of the strike authorization, showing their willingness to do whatever it takes to protest hundreds of still-unresolved unfair labor practice charges (ULPs) and win a strong foundational framework for union contracts. Starbucks union partners have not decided when to go on strike. The vote was finalized just as union bargaining delegates are preparing to return to the table with Starbucks for the last scheduled foundational framework bargaining session of the year.

“It’s time to finalize a foundational framework that includes meaningful investments in baristas and to resolve unfair labor practice charges,” said Silvia Baldwin (she/her), a Philadelphia barista and bargaining delegate. “Starbucks can’t get back on track as a company until it finalizes a fair contract that invests in its workforce. Right now, I’m making $16.50 an hour. Meanwhile, Brian Niccol’s compensation package is worth $57,000 an hour. The company just announced I’m only getting a 2.5% raise next year, $0.40 an hour, which is hardly anything. It’s one Starbucks drink per week. Starbucks needs to invest in the baristas who make Starbucks run.”

Since Workers United and Starbucks announced a path forward earlier this year, both sides have engaged in hundreds of hours of bargaining and countless hours of preparation for each session since. The two parties have advanced dozens of tentative agreements at the table. However, Starbucks has yet to bring a comprehensive economic package to the bargaining table and hundreds of as-yet unsettled unfair labor practices remain unresolved. While talks to settle litigation have occurred, more than $100 million in legal liabilities remain outstanding.

“We are ready to focus on the future by resolving ULPs and locking in the support and protections we need to do our jobs well and flourish,” Silvia continued. “We know that baristas are critical to the operation of the company, which is why we’re bringing pragmatic solutions to the bargaining table. As a growing union representing over 525 stores that have organized tirelessly for years, we also know that we have to be prepared to do whatever it takes to land the strongest contracts possible.”

Over the course of 2024, Starbucks Workers United baristas have powered a “winning streak” of organizing that has led baristas at over 100 stores to vote to join the union. They’re driving forward nationwide movement of more than 11,000 baristas working together to win workplace protections on core issues like respect, living wages, racial and gender equity, and fair scheduling. Partners at more than 525 stores across 45 states and the District of Columbia have won their union to date.