Pepsico Foundation and National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation Announce Million Dollar Partnership to Expand Workforce Training

NEW YORK — The PepsiCo Foundation and the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) are proud to announce a strategic partnership aimed at expanding restaurant and hospitality job-readiness training to new cities across the United States to help build a future workforce. This collaboration will empower people from all backgrounds to pursue jobs in the restaurant industry, providing them with the skills necessary to start and build a restaurant industry career. The PepsiCo Foundation awarded NRAEF $1 million dollars to expand the Restaurant Ready program aimed at training employees and providing career services to underserved communities.

“We are thrilled to partner with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation to expand workforce training programs and create more opportunities for individuals to acquire essential skills and build rewarding careers in the restaurant industry,” said C.D. Glin, President, PepsiCo Foundation & Global Head of Social Impact, PepsiCo Inc. said. “Our commitment to supporting food service workers underscores our dedication to creating lasting change, feeding potential and catalyzing social and economic advancement for people and communities.”

Through this partnership, NRAEF will leverage the support of the PepsiCo Foundation to enhance its training initiatives, focusing on equipping aspiring restaurant employees with the essential skills and knowledge required to thrive in the industry. The expansion will target underserved communities, ensuring that more individuals have access to the Restaurant Ready training program and subsequent employment opportunities through its network of community-based organizations and state restaurant associations. The PepsiCo Foundation investment has already allowed Restaurant Ready to launch in five new sites including Baltimore, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, and New York City.

“First jobs are deeply formative, representing a ‘foot in the door’ and the chance to start and grow a career. The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation is focused on ensuring people from disadvantaged populations can grab ahold of these opportunities through the Restaurant Ready program,” Rob Gifford, President, National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation said. “We are grateful for the support of the PepsiCo Foundation, which is helping us to equip more people than ever to build a future in our industry.”

The PepsiCo Foundation through NRAEF has supported more than 2 thousand trainees in 2024, including more than a thousand new enrollees this year alone.

“We have seen some transformative experiences for individuals, including ‘second chance’ hires who have an opportunity to move into the workforce, learn, obtain their industry certifications, and get to work. We want to change lives. For me, that means working with people, knowing we’re giving them an opportunity that they may not have otherwise,” Chef Frankie (Shannon Curtis), a Restaurant Ready employer in Prince George’s County, Maryland, said.

“Learning the job readiness training competencies has really helped me sharpen up on my communication skills. This brought my confidence and knowledge up another level. Being able to practice with other people and practice interviews was very helpful for me and I believe it was helpful for others also,” RC Jr., Restaurant Ready participant at Impact Culinary in Chicago, Illinois said.

PepsiCo Foundation’s Commitment to Small Foodservice Businesses for Social and Economic Advancement

In addition to supporting NRAEF’s workforce training programs, the PepsiCo Foundation remains committed to helping small businesses and restaurants through several additional initiatives including Impacto Business Accelerator and the Restaurant Accelerator program in collaboration with the National Urban League. These programs are designed to provide critical resources, mentorship, and financial support to small business owners, enabling them to grow and succeed in a competitive market.

Impacto Business Accelerator: In partnership with four regional Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) the Impacto initiative focuses on empowering small foodservice businesses that focus on Hispanic community and culture by providing grants, training, and mentorship. This program aims to create a more inclusive and equitable business environment, fostering economic growth and stability within underserved communities.

Restaurant Accelerator Program: In partnership with the National Urban League, the Restaurant Accelerator program offers comprehensive support to restaurants in communities that often lack financial resources. This initiative includes business development training, financial assistance, and access to a network of industry experts, helping these businesses overcome challenges and achieve long-term success.

The PepsiCo Foundation is excited to continue creating lasting change for the communities where we live and work through strategic partnerships, and local grassroots organizations who understand their community’s needs.

About PepsiCo Foundation:

The PepsiCo Foundation, the philanthropic arm of PepsiCo, is committed to supporting communities around the world through initiatives that promote economic development, education, and sustainability. By partnering with organizations like the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, the PepsiCo Foundation aims to create lasting positive change.

About National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation:

As the supporting philanthropic foundation of the National Restaurant Association, the NRAEF’s charitable mission includes enhancing the industry’s training and education, career development, and community engagement efforts. The NRAEF and its programs work to Attract, Empower, and Advance today and tomorrow’s restaurant and foodservice workforce. NRAEF programs include: ProStart® – a high-school career and technical education program; Restaurant Ready/HOPES – Partnering with community based organizations to provide people with skills training and job opportunities; Military – helping military servicemen and women transition their skills to restaurant and foodservice careers; Scholarships – financial assistance for students pursuing restaurant, foodservice and hospitality degrees; and the Restaurant & Hospitality Leadership Center (RHLC) – accredited apprenticeship programs designed to build the careers of service professionals. For more information on the NRAEF, visit ChooseRestaurants.org.