Sweetgreen Supports LA Farmers Markets at Risk of Shutdown

Sweetgreen is proud to help keep eight LA farmers markets open, supporting Food Access LA and their shared goal of connecting communities to local food directly from farmers

LOS ANGELES — Sweetgreen announced its commitment to Food Access LA, formerly Sustainable Economic Enterprises of Los Angeles, the non-profit organization behind eight Los Angeles farmers markets. With LA’s beloved farmers markets at risk of closure, Sweetgreen’s support helps ensure all eight markets will remain open, preserving a vital connection between local growers and the Los Angeles community.

With Sweetgreen’s support, Food Access LA can cover operating costs through 2025, supporting small-scale agriculture and food and beverage entrepreneurs while improving food security in underserved neighborhoods. Located at Atwater Village, Central Ave, Compton College, Crenshaw, Echo Park, Hollywood, LA River, and Watts Willowbrook, these markets welcome over 10,000 people each week from all across Los Angeles.

“We’re thrilled to keep our farmers markets up and running in 2025 with Sweetgreen’s support,” said Jennifer Grissom, Executive Director of Food Access LA. “Farmers markets are more than a place to buy fresh produce; they also make it possible for farmers to earn up to four times more than they would through traditional grocery settings and offer community space for holistic wellness. With Sweetgreen’s support, we’re proud to continue providing access to fresh food for our community.”

Sweetgreen has long championed small growers by investing in and scaling regional farms. In Sweetgreen’s early days, co-founders Jonathan Neman, Nicolas Jammet, and Nathaniel Ru were regular visitors at the Dupont Circle Farmers Market in Washington, DC, where they built direct relationships with local producers. These partnerships formed the foundation of Sweetgreen’s first menu and lasting commitment to fostering connections between its communities and fresh, accessible food.

Today, Sweetgreen continues to prioritize working with local and regional suppliers, including early partners from the Dupont Circle Farmers Market. One partnership dates back fifteen years, when Sweetgreen and Firefly Farms teamed up to bring goat cheese to its restaurants. As Sweetgreen expanded across the country, it continued to cultivate strong relationships with local growers, ensuring its restaurants supported regional growers like Firefly Farms.

“Farmers markets have always been central to the Sweetgreen story, and for many communities, they’re the primary source of fresh food,” said Nicolas Jammet, Sweetgreen Co-founder and Chief Concept Officer. “We’re proud to work with Food Access LA to help keep these markets thriving and ensure they continue serving local communities in the year ahead.”

Food Access LA shares Sweetgreen’s mission to connect more people to real food by providing access to fresh, local food through farmers markets, nutrition education, and ongoing support for small food growers and businesses. Food Access LA has been a leading operator of eight farmers markets and four food equity programs in Los Angeles for over 30 years, serving over 10,000 individuals weekly in historically underserved areas of Los Angeles. By collaborating with local farms, food banks, and community partners, they distribute fresh, culturally relevant produce and essential resources to families facing food insecurity. Their programs empower residents with more than 100,000 pounds of food annually, helping to bridge economic and social barriers to healthy eating.

Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) is on a mission to build healthier communities by connecting people to real food. Sweetgreen sources the best quality ingredients from farmers and suppliers they trust to cook food from scratch that is both delicious and nourishing. They plant roots in each community by building a transparent supply chain, investing in local farmers and growers, and enhancing the total experience with innovative technology. Since opening its first 560-square-foot location in 2007, Sweetgreen has scaled to over 240 locations across the United States, and its vision is to lead the next generation of restaurants and lifestyle brands built on quality, community and innovation.

