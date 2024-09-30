UniPro Foodservice Hosts Successful Fall Conference in Orlando

Atlanta – UniPro Foodservice, Inc. hosted more than 1,400 foodservice professionals in Orlando, Florida. UniPro’s Fall Conference was held at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center from September 23 to September 25, 2024. “At our Fall Conference, we reaffirmed our commitment to driving value and strategic growth for our esteemed Members and Supplier partners,” said UniPro CEO Bob Stewart.

The agenda comprised daily purchasing sessions, corporate updates by Bob Stewart, presentations by UniPro’s senior executives, a VIP Partners Plus Reception, and an evening event filled with great food and live music at the iconic Mango’s Tropical Café Orlando.

Our 2025 Spring Conference will take place at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center in Denver, Colorado from March 10 to March 12, 2025.

About UniPro:

UniPro Foodservice, Inc. is the leading foodservice distribution network in the United States, comprising more than 450 companies, each marketing the products and services provided by UniPro Foodservice. UniPro today is a combination of 15 former groups that have merged and come together over the years providing unified strength and independent solutions to all our Members and partners.

