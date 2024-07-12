Upshop and Invafresh Unite to Transform Global Food Retail Technology

Connecting supply chains, in-store systems, associate workflows, and shoppers to fresher, healthier food

NEW YORK — Upshop and Invafresh announce their merger, marking a significant milestone in the food retail industry. Together, they aim to address major food sector challenges: availability, affordability, and waste. The united entity, Upshop, aims to empower communities worldwide by enabling better access to fresh, safe, and affordable food, regardless of whether it’s prepared, perishable, or shelf stable.

The merger of Upshop and Invafresh is set to transform the landscape of food retail technology. The combined Upshop organization offers the first global retail enterprise operating platform built for the complexities of food. The platform will be used by more than 400 retailers in 35 countries, operating in over 50,000 stores, and affecting millions of associates and shoppers every day.

Retailers face increasing pressure to meet heightened operational and service expectations from suppliers, associates, and shoppers alike. The challenge of introducing more affordable, healthy options into stores has been compounded by issues with technology that associates have struggled to adopt. A unified Upshop platform addresses these challenges with a single app, empowering associates to efficiently “win their day” and deliver the best experience for shoppers.

Shamus Hines, CEO, expressed his vision for the future: “We do not settle for better; we strive for the best from our platform, our people, and our partnerships with food retailers. The impact our technology has on retailers’ supply chains means millions of families will have access to the freshest and healthiest food, every day.”

The unification comes at a critical inflection point for the food retail industry. FSMA204, a major FDA compliance requirement, is pushing the market to enhance data traceability capabilities. Upshop will be launching its solution formally at the end of July, combining the best of both organizations’ food safety product suites.

Additionally, food waste is a global challenge that needs a more comprehensive answer. Stores are in need of solutions that can support all steps in the food waste process – prevention, rescue and reporting. The combined organization is preparing to launch a new, global Food Waste Initiative, powered by a leading product suite, unmatched analytics, and deep industry partnerships.

“By uniting the unparalleled innovation of two industry leaders in food retail technology, we’re poised to redefine what’s possible for the global community… retailers, associates and shoppers alike. We are intent on investments that bring profound impact to the industry. This is yet another huge step in Upshop’s mission to elevate the future of food retail on a global scale,” said Sarah Sommer, Co-Founder and Partner at Level Equity.

The merger of Invafresh and Upshop marks a significant leap forward in food retail technology, promising innovative solutions that will redefine best-in-class store operations and shopper experience. Retailers globally will have access to the market-leading solutions driving impact, such as:

Fresh inventory and ordering management for a top 3 North American grocer which has driven 8-figure savings

Powering the highest quality and most engaging fresh experience for Wegmans

Enabling grocers such as Hy-Vee to flex their workforce for more efficient omnichannel order fulfillment

Empowering retailers, such as Sobey’s, to take total control of DSD

Launching an even more robust foodservice operations platform to C-Stores, supporting expanded prepared food offerings and omnichannel workflows

