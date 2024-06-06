Vallarta Supermarkets Continues Expansion in California with Watsonville Store Opening

The Store Opening Marks the Company’s First Location in Santa Cruz County

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Vallarta Supermarkets is continuing to expand within California with its newest store opening in Watsonville, which marks the company’s first location within Santa Cruz County. Vallarta Supermarkets is excited to continue to bring quality products and exceptional customer service to its latest location. Located at 1702 Freedom Blvd. Watsonville, CA 95019, the new store is set to open its doors to the public on June 12, 2024.

“We are extremely excited to expand into Santa Cruz County with Watsonville,” said Cesar Gonzalez, Chief Operating Officer. “We are looking forward to serving the community and providing new jobs in the area. As with all our Vallarta Supermarkets locations, we are dedicated to providing quality products and delivering exceptional customer service while fostering community growth and well-being.”

The new store will feature Vallarta Supermarkets’ accustomed departments which include, Carnes Frescas, Fresh Produce, Pescaderia, Tortilleria, Cremeria, Panderia, and La Isla. True to tradition, Vallarta Supermarkets will thank the community for showing up to the new store opening by gifting the first 300 customers reusable bags filled with groceries.

Upholding company values, Vallarta Supermarkets continues to support its unwavering commitment to the communities it serves. The company remains deeply involved in a multitude of community initiatives, including steadfast support for local schools and charitable organizations in Santa Cruz County. With the opening of the Watsonville store, Vallarta Supermarkets eagerly anticipates becoming a cornerstone of the Watsonville community.

For more information about Vallarta Supermarkets and the grand opening of the Watsonville location, please visit www.vallartasupermarkets.com and follow Vallarta Supermarkets on Instagram at @vallarta.supermarkets.