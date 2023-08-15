Yankees to hold 75th Old-Timers’ Day presented by FreshDirect on Saturday, September 9, at Yankee Stadium

New York, NY – The New York Yankees today announced the roster of former Yankees who will be on hand at the 75th Old-Timers’ Day presented by FreshDirect on Saturday, September 9, at Yankee Stadium. The event will commemorate the 25th anniversary of the legendary 1998 World Series championship team and feature 29 members from the club, including a first-time Old-Timers’ Day appearance by Hall of Famer Derek Jeter.

Featuring the traditional Old-Timers’ Day introductions and a new question and answer roundtable format in which the former Yankees greats will share memories of their days in pinstripes, Old-Timers’ Day will include nine Monument Park inductees, seven of whom have had their numbers retired by the Yankees: Hall of Famers Jeter (2), Mariano Rivera (42) and Joe Torre (6), 1978 Cy Young Award winner Ron Guidry (49), 1998 World Series Game 1 hero Tino Martinez, 1994 AL batting champion and current YES Network broadcaster Paul O’Neill (21), franchise strikeout leader Andy Pettitte (46), five time All-Star Jorge Posada (20), and five-time Yankees All-Star Willie Randolph.

Joining them will be current Yankees Manager Aaron Boone, along with 1978 one-game playoff hero and World Series MVP Bucky Dent and 2009 World Series MVP Hideki Matsui. Additionally, former Yankees players and current YES Network broadcasters David Cone and Jeff Nelson (both members of the 1998 team) will take part along with John Flaherty.

The Yankees will also celebrate their history with the inclusion of the widows of four legendary Yankees — Diana Munson, widow of Thurman Munson; Joan Ford, widow of Whitey Ford; Kay Murcer, widow of Bobby Murcer; and Jill Martin, widow of Billy Martin.

Fans are asked to be in their seats by 12:00 p.m. for Old-Timers’ introductions from Michael Kay and John Sterling. Intros will be followed by a roundtable Q & A led by Suzyn Waldman, Kay and Sterling. As was the case last year, the Old-Timers’ Day game will not be played.

The YES Network will air both the Old-Timers’ Day ceremonies and the Yankees’ 2:05 p.m. game vs. the Milwaukee Brewers.

All gates will open to ticket-holding fans at 11:30 a.m.

