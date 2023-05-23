Acme Smoked Fish Joins Sea Pact

BROOKLYN, NY – Sea Pact announced today that Acme Smoked Fish has joined the organization as its newest member. Sea Pact is a pre-competitive collaboration of leading North American seafood companies with a mission to drive stewardship and continuous improvement of social, economic, and environmental responsibility throughout global seafood supply chains.

Sea Pact now consists of 11 industry members ranging from distributors to importers, representing both inland and coastal areas of the United States and Canada. Sea Pact members are committed to collective action efforts and provide both in-kind and financial support to projects aligned with the organization’s sustainability priorities.

Over its ten-year history, Sea Pact has funded over 40 projects in 13 different countries. The organization is engaged in a wide range of issues addressing seafood sustainability, and has adopted the following strategic priorities:

Sector-based sustainability improvements

Responsible aquaculture education and advocacy

Social responsibility

“We are thrilled to join Sea Pact and align our sustainability strategies with an incredible group of committed members,” says Rob Snyder, Chief People and Sustainability Officer at Acme Smoked Fish. “While we continue to support sustainability initiatives through our Seafood Industry Climate Awards in the U.S. and Chile, we look forward to scaling up and backing more global seafood projects focused on environmental responsibility through our partnership.”

“Acme Smoked Fish’s own sustainability efforts, from their climate awards to their sustainable seafood policy, demonstrate their strong commitment to responsible seafood and make them a natural fit for Sea Pact membership,” says Sam Grimley, Sea Pact’s Executive Director. “We are excited to have them join the collaboration and contribute to Sea Pact’s joint sustainability efforts and project funding program.”

In addition, Sea Pact is supported by three NGO advisors: FishWise, Ocean Outcomes, and Sustainable Fisheries Partnership, while Multiplier serves as a fiscal sponsor.

##

About Acme Smoked Fish Corporation

Based in Brooklyn, New York, Acme Smoked Fish is a fourth-generation, family-owned smoked fish purveyor. Since the company’s beginnings in the early 1900s, Acme has been committed to providing the highest quality of seafood specialties in an expanding number of varieties. Acme’s products are sold in retail and food service from coast to coast at the most recognizable supermarkets, specialty stores and bagel shops and enjoyed at restaurants and delicatessens under the Acme, Blue Hill Bay, Ruby Bay, Spence & Co., and Great American brands. In 2021, the company launched the Acme Smoked Fish Foundation to support climate change innovation in the seafood industry. The Brooklyn business also hosts a weekly Fish Friday outlet selling smoked fish to New Yorkers in the know. www.acmesmokedfish.com

About Sea Pact

Sea Pact was founded in 2013 by six founding seafood companies, and membership has now grown to include the following members: Acme Smoked Fish, Euclid Fish Company, Fortune Fish & Gourmet, Inland Seafood, Ipswich Shellfish Group, J.J. McDonnell, North Atlantic Inc., Santa Monica Seafood, Seacore Seafood, Seattle Fish Company, and Stavis Seafoods. Sea Pact member companies work collaboratively to address sustainability issues through the organization’s project funding program as well collective action efforts outlined in the Sea Pact’s annual work plan. www.seapact.org