BAP is First Certification Program to Apply for Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative Recognition

The Global Aquaculture Alliance’s Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) certification program has submitted a benchmark application to The Consumer Goods Forum’s (CGF) Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative (SSCI), the first step in receiving SSCI recognition as meeting industry expectations for third-party social compliance programs. BAP is the first certification program to apply.

The SSCI was launched by the CGF in April 2018 to recognize third-party auditing programs that meet industry expectations on social sustainability and, in the future, environmental sustainability. The SSCI replaces the CGF’s Global Social Compliance Programme (GSCP) and was created by replicating the approach taken by the CGF’s Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI). (The GAA Seafood Processing Standard is already benchmarked against GFSI requirements.)

The SSCI benchmarking process begins with a self-assessment undertaken by the scheme, followed by a review by an independent expert, a public consultation and office visits. The methodology also includes opportunities for the applicant to take corrective action if and when needed. The benchmark is based on a first set of criteria defined by the SSCI and industry stakeholders in October 2019, and currently focuses on social sustainability and scheme management.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Global Aquaculture Alliance