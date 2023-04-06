Bellingham Seafood Processor Purchased by Alaskan Company

Home Port Seafoods, a Bellingham seafood processing company has been acquired by Wild Alaskan Company, an e-commerce seafood retailer based in Alaska, according to a Monday, April 3, news release from Wild Alaskan Company.

Under the new ownership, Home Port Seafoods will still operate as a standalone business under the Wild Alaskan Company.

Home Port Seafoods opened in 1992 by owners Glen and Jeanna Binschus and filets, vacuum packs, freezes and packages millions of pounds of seafood a year, according to the news release.

