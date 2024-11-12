BioMar Chile Achieves Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) Feed Certification for All 3 Production Sites

BioMar Chile has obtained ASC Feed certification for its three production facilities located in Ercilla, Pargua, and Castro. This significant achievement validates and reinforces our commitment to responsible and efficient aquaculture practices.

Through a multi-site certification process, BioMar Chile reached a major milestone by securing ASC certification for feed production at its sites in Castro, Pargua, and Ercilla, which are dedicated to producing high-quality feed for Atlantic salmon, Coho salmon and trout. “With this achievement, we strengthen our leadership in feed production and reaffirm our commitment to responsible practices and ecosystem care,” explains Gabriela Heim, Commercial Manager at BioMar Chile.

ASC is a non-profit organization that manages a certification and labelling programme for responsible aquaculture practices, based on rigorous scientific standards. The ASC Feed Standard sets criteria for responsible aquaculture feed production, covering social and labour rights, health and safety, environmental management, and sustainable sourcing of raw materials.

Achieving ASC Feed certification represents a significant step forward in our responsibility strategy and reinforces our role as a reliable supplier committed to responsibility, innovation, and collaboration within the industry. ASC-certified salmon producers across Latin America can now strengthen their competitive position in global markets—where transparency, accountability, and traceability are paramount—by sourcing ASC compliant feed from BioMar.

Cristian Dominik, Quality and Formulation Manager at BioMar Chile, stated: “Our goal is to provide salmon farmers with feed that maximises their productivity and commercial success. With this certification, our customers can be confident they are using feed that meets the highest global sustainability standards, helping them to strengthen their position in an evolving market.”

Aisla Jones, Feed Engagement Manager at ASC, said, “Congratulations to BioMar Chile on achieving ASC Feed certification across three production sites. By meeting ASC’s standards, BioMar Chile supports positive change and provides assurance and trust to supply chains. This certification offers Chilean salmon farmers local access to ASC-compliant feed, essential as we approach the 31st October 2025 deadline for certified farms to secure ASC-compliant feed.”

Dominik concluded: “For us, this certification goes beyond simply meeting a standard. It’s part of our commitment to the entire salmon farming value chain. By investing in innovation, responsibility, and collaboration, we aim to help producers achieve long-term success while ensuring seafood production remains ethical, transparent, and sustainable.”

About BioMar

BioMar are innovators in high performance aquaculture feed dedicated to doing our part in creating a healthy and sustainable global aquaculture industry. BioMar operates 17 feed factories across the globe in Norway, Chile, Denmark, Scotland, Spain, France, Greece, Turkey, China, Vietnam, Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Australia. Worldwide, we supply feed to around 90 countries and for more than 45 different species. BioMar is wholly owned by the Danish industrial group Schouw & Co, which is listed on the NASDAQ, Copenhagen.