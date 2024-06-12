BioMar Group Unveils 2023 Sustainability Report, Highlighting Groundbreaking Achievements in Environmental Stewardship and Innovation

BioMar Group, a global leader in sustainable aquaculture, is proud to announce the release of its 2023 Sustainability Report. This comprehensive report showcases BioMar’s continued commitment to environmental responsibility, innovative solutions, and social impact.

Key Highlights from the 2023 Sustainability Report:

• Record-Breaking Sustainability Metrics: BioMar advanced its BioSustain programme, setting new benchmarks in sustainability metrics for the aquaculture industry.

• Double Materiality Assessment: The completion of a Double Materiality Assessment (DMA) has strengthened BioMar’s sustainability strategy, ensuring alignment with the most critical aspects for both the business and its stakeholders.

• Significant Carbon Footprint Reduction: BioMar achieved notable reductions in its carbon footprint, with targets validated to meet the 1.5°C pathway established by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

• Circular and Restorative Ingredient Integration: Increased use of circular and restorative ingredients has furthered BioMar’s commitment to responsible sourcing and sustainable aquaculture practices.

• Capacity Building Initiatives: BioMar’s ongoing initiatives have empowered thousands within the value chain, fostering a culture of innovation and responsibility.

Carlos Diaz, CEO of BioMar Group, stated, “2023 was a landmark year for BioMar as we made significant strides in our sustainability journey. Our achievements reflect our dedication to not only advancing the aquaculture industry but also ensuring that our practices positively impact the environment and society. This report underscores our commitment to transparency, accountability, and continuous improvement – which there is definitely room for.”

The 2023 Sustainability Report provides an in-depth look at BioMar’s strategies, accomplishments, and future goals, emphasizing the company’s leadership in sustainable aquaculture solutions.

Please find the Global Sustainability Report here: https://www.biomar.com/our-promise/sustainability-report