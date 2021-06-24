Chef Tory McPhail named 2021 Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off ‘King of Kings’

The Louisiana Seafood Board named its ‘King of Kings’ in the 2021 cook-off held Tuesday night at the Cajundome in Lafayette.

Chef Tory McPhail of Revelry Plates + Pours in Bozeman, Montana, bested several other past champions to take home the title. He was the executive chef at Commander’s Palace in New Orleans when he was named the 2009 King of Louisiana Seafood.

The 14th annual event stepped away from its traditional format this year to recognize past winners and to showcase the importance of the event to Louisiana chefs aspiring to be a future King or Queen of Louisiana Seafood.

