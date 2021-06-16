Clemson Researchers Work to Boost Seafood Market in South Carolina

GEORGETOWN – Seafood consumption is increasing and Clemson University researchers are collaborating with researchers from other entities to determine how to help the seafood market grow in South Carolina.

Recently, the researchers held a webinar to explain how producers can benefit from the shellfish mariculture industry in South Carolina.

Marzieh Motallebi, an environmental economist and assistant professor at Clemson’s Baruch Institute of Coastal Ecology and Forest Science, said the National Restaurant Association’s annual survey of chefs placed locally sourced meats and seafood as a top food trend in the United States. This is good news for South Carolina seafood producers, but it is uncertain if they are in a position to take advantage of this trend. Challenges include production problems such as lack of oyster seed, current producer licensing system, finance options, as well as weather and disease.

