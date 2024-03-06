Cooke Aquaculture Announces Death of Gifford Cooke

St. George, New Brunswick, Canada – The Cooke family is deeply saddened to announce the death on March 3, 2024, of Gifford Cooke, co-founder with his sons Glenn and Michael Cooke in 1985 of Cooke Aquaculture Inc.

“On behalf of the Cooke family and our employees, I would like to express our gratitude for the immense contributions Gifford has made to rural coastal communities in Eastern Charlotte, New Brunswick, and throughout Atlantic Canada and the globe,” commented Joel Richardson, Vice President of Public Relations. “Over the decades, Gifford and his children, Glenn, Michael and Debbie built a local family company into a global seafood leader with fully integrated facilities, product lines and distribution networks. Cooke provides careers to nearly 13,000 employees in 15 countries and is passionate about supporting community and conservation projects.”

Gifford was a marine mechanic for much of his career in Blacks Harbour. At Cooke Aquaculture, he worked alongside the employees to modernize the company’s freshwater salmon hatcheries, vessel fleet, and led countless construction projects.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Cooke Aquaculture