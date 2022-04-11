Company to Maintain All Current Salmon Buying Stations

Seattle, Wash – OBI Seafoods announced that the company is “all in” in the Upper Cook Inlet and will operate all of its buying stations in the region for the 2022 salmon season. The company has several buying stations in the area, spread from Homer to North Salamatof Beach.

“With other buyers pulling out of the region, we wanted to make it clear to fishermen and local communities that we will be there throughout the season to buy fish and support our fleet,” said OBI Seafoods Executive Vice President of Alaska Operations John Woodruff. “We are very interested in talking to any Upper Cook Inlet fishermen who may be looking for a new market.”

Woodruff added that OBI would be paying competitive prices in the region and offering fishermen support services as well. He anticipates that the buying stations will open well before the opening of the salmon season in the Upper Cook Inlet.

Interested fishermen should contact Duff Hoyt or Kelly Glidden OBI Seafoods at 907-235-8107 for more information.

About OBI Seafoods:

OBI Seafoods was formed in 2020 through a merger with Ocean Beauty Seafoods and Icicle Seafoods, two of the oldest and most successful seafood companies in Alaska. The company operates 10 processing plants throughout the state and is a leading producer of fresh, frozen, and canned Alaska seafood. OBI brings together the experience and heritage of both companies, along with the legacy Ocean Beauty and Icicle brands, and the new company continues its predecessors’ commitment to responsible seafood resource management and community sustainability.