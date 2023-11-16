Lagoon Seafood unveils $10M facility expansion in Granby, Quebec

Lachine, Que. – Lagoon Seafood, a leader in the distribution, import, export, and processing of fresh and frozen seafood, has completed construction of its state-of-the-art facility in Granby, Quebec. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the company’s strategic expansion initiative. Lagoon initially announced the expansion to its 63,000-square-foot facility in May 2021.

Exterior view of Lagoon Seafood’s renovated and expanded 63,000-square-foot facility in Granby, Quebec.

“The completion of this project propels us forward in ways we could only dream of a few years ago,” says Michael Cheaib, business resource manager at Lagoon Seafood. “Our expanded Granby facility is at the core of our company’s expansion into Ontario, Western Canada, and the United States to meet our new levels of customer demand. The renovated and expanded facility will support our commitment to bring new product lines across our market to respond to our customers’ needs most effectively.”

The new production and packaging facility mainly supplies Blue Tide branded and private label products. It has also significantly increased Lagoon Seafood’s storage capacity and centralized its logistics and storage process. It houses a freezer capable of accommodating more than 2,500 pallets of frozen products, includes new production rooms to support the company’s product innovation ventures and expand its capacity, and accommodates a new spiral freezer, a high-efficiency piece of equipment that shortens the time required to freeze products, maximizing freshness, and providing outstanding taste.

August 2023 – Interior view of Lagoon Seafood’s renovated and expanded facility in Granby, Quebec, featuring

increased storage capacity, production rooms, and freezer space.

“We are proud of the facility and pleased with the outcome,” adds Cheaib. “But the focus has always been and continues to be our people. We believe in our staff and our partners. We value their tireless work to bring the customer the best selection of fresh and frozen seafood products. This mission requires the latest tools and technologies – to get the product in and out efficiently and consistently.”

With its expanded facility, Lagoon has already increased its employees in the production department by 100%. Lagoon Seafood is creating various employment opportunities in the Granby and Montreal area for multiple roles, such as inventory management and control, electrical, mechanical, and maintenance, and growth opportunities in all departments.

A short video on Lagoon’s facility expansion is available on the company’s YouTube channel. For additional information and job opportunities, visit lagoonseafood.com.

About Lagoon Seafood

Founded in 1992, the family-owned and operated Lagoon Seafood specializes in distributing, importing, exporting, processing, and curing fresh and frozen seafood. Based on more than three decades of experience in the food industry, the company sources various quality products from South America to Asia, Europe to West Africa, and the Mediterranean, including local selections from Quebec and North America. Its catch comes from fishermen and fish farmers, allowing the company to better control its products’ origin and quality, grouped under the Blue Tide and Royal Harbour brands. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company moves its products to market with the help of select distributors, wholesalers, and direct-to-grocery and retail chains in Canada, the USA, Europe, and Asia. Dive deeper at lagoonseafood.com.