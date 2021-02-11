Maine Lobster Promotion Group Reports Good Results From Marketing Pivot

After a quick marketing pivot to focus on home cooks and grocery store sales in 2020, the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative reported a surge in media impressions and website traffic compared with 2019.

“As soon as the impact of the pandemic became apparent last spring, the collaborative quickly pivoted to make sure that every marketing dollar was used to address the strongest business opportunities available for the industry,” the organization’s executive director, Marianne LaCroix, wrote in an industry letter posted online this week. “Given the challenges facing the food service industry, we shifted our focus from restaurants and distributors to grocery stores and home cooks.”

In the past, the collaborative has focused its promotional campaigns on media partnerships and on chefs, since restaurants are typically where lobster is consumed.

