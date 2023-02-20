Maine’s Top Court Blocks Nordic Aquafarms Salmon Farm Infrastructure in Intertidal Zone

The future of a costly Nordic Aquafarms project in Belfast is unclear after the Maine Supreme Judicial Court Thursday ruled against the company, giving rights to the intertidal zone back to landowners opposing the project.

Nordic Aquafarms intended to bury pipes for a $500 million land-based salmon farm in the disputed area. However, the new ruling strips them of the right to use the land, returning them to Jeffrey R. Mabee, Judith B.Grace and Friends of the Harriet L. Hartley Conservation Area.

It’s unclear what will happen to the project now that the company no longer has the land rights.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Bangor Daily News