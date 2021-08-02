NC Commercial Fishermen Landed Less Seafood Last Year

Coastal Review Seafood August 2, 2021

Commercial fishers sold to seafood dealers nearly 20% less fish and shellfish last year, while recreational landings remained roughly the same.

In 2020, 42.9 million pounds of fish and shellfish were sold, a decrease of 19% from 2019 and about a 23% decrease from the previous five-year average, according to the Division of Marine Fisheries.

Recreational anglers landed 53.5 million finfish weighing 24.9 million pounds from state coastal and estuarine waters last year. The total weight harvested was about 4.6% higher than 2019 and a 4% increase over the previous five-year average.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Coastal Review

Related Articles

Seafood

NC Commercial Fishing Resource Fund Launches New Statewide Public Relations Campaign Called Always NC Fresh

North Carolina Fisheries Association Seafood June 3, 2020

Always NC Fresh, funded by the North Carolina Commercial Fishing Resource Fund (NCCFRF), works to increase awareness of commercial fishing and fishermen, support existing sustainable fishing practices and help commercial fishermen communicate their contributions – economic, cultural and environmental – to the state and its citizens.