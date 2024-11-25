NFI Annual Top 10 List Looks at Seafood’s Most Consumed Species in 2022  

Reston, VA – In 2022, Americans consumed 19.7 pounds of seafood per capita, down 0.8 pounds from 2021. The latest numbers show a continuation of the “tinned fish” craze featuring increases in consumption of canned tuna, canned shellfish and canned sardines.

Though experiencing a slight decrease in consumption, Shrimp kept its spot as the most consumed seafood species. Pangasius and Cod saw the biggest gains in consumption, and staples like Tilapia, Catfish and Alaska Pollock held their place in the Top 10. Meanwhile, Oysters joined the NFI Top 10 List for the first time ever.

“The 2022 Top 10 List reflects the correction that took place following the 2021 supply surge which saw a 9% increase in available seafood,” NFI Programs Director, Richard Barry, said. “Since the previous year experienced record high supply growth, a slight dip the following year was expected. The 2022 per capita number; however, remains higher than pre-pandemic consumption, an encouraging sign of retained seafood consumers.”

The Top 10 List makes up 79% of total consumption, which shows that Americans are continuing to diversify their seafood experiences.

