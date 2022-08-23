The Global Seafood Market Conference Makes its West Coast Return in 2023

Washington, DC – The Global Seafood Market Conference (GSMC) –seafood’s leading conference – returns to California in 2023 with a focused agenda including premier panels, insightful guest speakers, and unmatched opportunities to collect data.

Specialists from IRI, Datassential, Rabobank, Wells Fargo, and more will offer their expert perspectives.

“GSMC differentiates itself from other conferences with its content and this year will be no different,” said the National Fisheries Institute’s Programs Director, Richard Barry. “Macroeconomic indicators, menu trends, inflation issues, post-COVID strategies to hold onto seafood consumption growth, trade disruptions — if it’s an issue in your seafood business we will have an expert examining it.”

“This year, we’ll also have a new set of presentations,” said Barry. “Think of it as GSMC speed dating, one section featuring multiple panels that are shorter but cover things like emerging species, developing challenges, and growing trends. That’s in addition to the large category mainstay panels like shrimp, shellfish, value finfish, and salmon. Industry issues are evolving and so is GSMC.”

The GSMC program runs from January 17-19 at the La Quinta Resort & Spa in Palm Springs, California. The week kicks-off with the annual pickleball tournament and meetings on January 15. For more, see the full agenda here.

NFI members should look out for GSMC content previews on the SoFISHticated podcast and remember the Early Bird rates are available now. And don’t forget the GSMC Webinar Series will continue in 2023 with a look at supply chain developments and strategies for tackling operational issues.

Registration for GSMC 2023 is now open.

