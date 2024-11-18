NOAA Fisheries Announces Action Plan to Enhance the U.S. Seafood Import Monitoring Program

After gathering feedback from more than 7,000 stakeholders, NOAA shaped an action plan focused on combating illegal fishing and enhancing seafood traceability.

In November 2023, NOAA Fisheries launched a comprehensive review of the Seafood Import Monitoring Program (SIMP) to explore opportunities for improvement. We engaged with a diverse set of more than 7,000 stakeholders, including seafood industry professionals, foreign governments, researchers, and civil society groups. We gathered feedback on how to enhance the program’s effectiveness. This input shaped an action plan designed to strengthen its impact, focusing on combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, and bolstering seafood traceability.

While implementing the action plan, we will continue to support industry to minimize disruptions in seafood supply chains, reduce compliance challenges, identify supply chain risks, and increase confidence in the process.

