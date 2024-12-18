NWAA Names Jim Parsons as 2024 Winner of its Lifetime Achievement Award

Covington, Washington — The Northwest Aquaculture Alliance has awarded its president, Jamestown Seafood CEO, James E. (Jim) Parsons, with the organization’s prestigious “Lifetime Achievement Award” for his career-long contributions to the global aquaculture industry.

The 2024 award was presented to Parsons during NWAA’s Annual Board Dinner, held at the 7 Cedars Resort in Sequim, Washington. Following a “roast” led by Parsons’ longtime friend and colleague, Riverence CEO Sean Nepper, Doug Steding, Managing Partner of Northwest Resource Law, PLLC, and NWAA legal counsel, presented the award.

“When it came time to selecting a recipient of our organization’s annual award, our leaders recommended Jim without hesitation,” said NWAA Executive Director, Jeanne McKnight. “Jim has been our guiding light during an extremely challenging time,” McKnight noted, adding that NWAA has become an internationally recognized aquaculture champion, largely because of Jim’s leadership.

In addition to serving as NWAA president, Parsons has held various leadership positions, including Board member and president of the National Aquaculture Association; membership on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee; and Board positions on the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Agricultural Research, Extension, Education and Economics Board; the Western Regional Aquaculture Center; the US Trout Farmers Association; and USDA’s Subcommittee on Aquatic Animal Health.

Prior to taking the helm at Jamestown Seafood, Parsons held various corporate leadership positions, including General Manager of Cooke Aquaculture Pacific; Executive Vice President at Troutlodge, Inc. (a Hendrix-Genetics company); Blue Lakes Trout, where he was Director of Research and Development; and Clear Springs Trout, where he was a research geneticist.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Fisheries from Humboldt State University and a Master of Science degree in Genetics from Washington State University.

Past Lifetime Achievement Award winners include the late Senator Dan Swecker, a pioneer in the fish farming sector in Washington, who led the Washington Fish Growers Association (NWAA’s predecessor organization) for more than two decades; the late Dr. Conrad Mahnken, one of the founders of NOAA’s Manchester Research Station and respected fisheries scientist; and longtime NWAA Board member, Kevin J. Bright, and Randy E. Hodgin, both Cooke Aquaculture Pacific executives who oversaw the transition from growing Atlantic salmon to all-female triploid steelhead at Cooke’s marine sites in Washington.