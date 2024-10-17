Ode and Sølvtrans AS Marked a Milestone with the World’s First Wellboat Dedicated to Farmed Cod.

Ode and Sølvtrans AS marked a milestone with the christening of Ronja Ode, the world’s first wellboat dedicated to farmed cod. Trine Bergsås, who has been a key part of the Ode team since 2022, had the honor of becoming the ship’s godmother.

Originally from Ålesund, Trine holds a background in Retail Management from BI in Bergen and has always had a keen interest in the food industry. With experience in the grocery business and sales, she joined Ode during its early stages. Since then, she has helped build our logistics department, which now coordinates the production and global distribution of fresh farmed cod.

