Pacific Northwest Indigenous Aquaculture Summit to be Held in August

Sequim, WA The Kurt Grinnell Aquaculture Scholarship Foundation, in partnership with the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe, will host the first Pacific Northwest Indigenous Aquaculture Summit on August 26, 27, and 28th, 2024 at the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe’s 7 Cedars Resort on the Olympic Peninsula of Washington State.

This groundbreaking conference will bring together Tribes and First Nations from the Pacific Northwest with interests and active enterprises in aquaculture, with a specific aim of fostering learning and connection for Indigenous students from North America who are studying marine and fisheries sciences, natural resources, and aquatic farming.

The Summit will feature a diverse array of presentations, workshops, panel discussions, and site visits led by experts in aquaculture and marine environmental sciences and Indigenous fisheries practices, as well as state and federal government agency staff, and aquaculture industry professionals.

Conference events begin with a Welcome Reception at Jamestown S’Klallam Tribal Headquarters on Monday, August 26th. A full day of conference sessions will run Tuesday, August 27th at the 7 Cedars Resort, and the final sessions on August 28th will include off-site tours of aquaculture facilities in the Salish Sea area.

Registration and conference information can be found at KurtGrinnellScholarship.Org

The Kurt Grinnell Aquaculture Scholarship Foundation was established in honor of Kurt Grinnell, a Jamestown S’Klallam Tribal Leader who was a trailblazer and strong advocate for aquaculture as a means of food security and Tribal sovereignty for the Next Seven Generations. Kurt recognized that aquatic farming, whether shellfish, finfish, or plants such as algae and kelp, is a necessity if Pacific Northwest Tribes and First Nations are to restore access to critical first foods, like salmon and steelhead.