Revised Reporting Requirements for Federally Permitted Seafood Dealers and Federally Permitted For-Hire Operators Extended through December 4, 2022

Hurricane Ian made landfall in the U.S. near Cayo Costa, Florida, in the Gulf of Mexico as a Category 4 hurricane on September 28, 2022, then moved across the Florida peninsula into the South Atlantic and made another U.S. landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near Georgetown, South Carolina, on September 30, 2022.

On October 12, 2022, the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) determined catastrophic conditions existed in certain Florida and South Carolina counties.

NOAA Fisheries has received numerous reports of power outages and continued damage to the infrastructure in the following counties in Florida:

Lee

Collier

Charlotte

In order to provide federal dealers, IFQ participants, and federal for-hire operators the continued flexibility in the affected areas, NOAA Fisheries announces the extension of the current catastrophic conditions determination for Lee, Collier, and Charlotte counties.

For those in the affected areas who do not have access to electronic reporting, Federal regulations provide for delayed reporting by federally permitted for-hire vessels and individual fishing quota (IFQ) paper-based reporting in the event of catastrophic conditions. These regulations require NOAA Fisheries to determine when the catastrophic conditions exist, the duration of the catastrophic conditions, and which participants or geographic areas are affected. Participants must continue to use the electronic systems if it is accessible.

Therefore, for any federally permitted dealer in the affected areas who does not have access to electronic reporting , NOAA Fisheries is authorizing, through December 4, 2022:

Delayed reporting of trip tickets to NOAA Fisheries; and

The use of paper-based reporting forms for red snapper and grouper-tilefish IFQ participants.

Dealers are to report all landings through the state trip ticket program as soon as possible.

For any federally permitted for-hire operator in the affected areas who does not have access to electronic reporting , NOAA Fisheries is authorizing delayed reporting of logbooks through December 4, 2022. Fishermen are to report all landings electronically as soon as possible.

If you are located in the affected areas, please contact the Permit Office for any questions related to expiring or terminating permits. The Permit Office customer service line is 877-376-4877, Option 8, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Eastern Time, excluding federal holidays.

NOAA Fisheries will continue to monitor and reevaluate the areas and duration of the catastrophic conditions. A subsequent Fishery Bulletin will be published if reporting requirements are extended.

