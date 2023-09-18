Seafood Nutrition Partnership Names Megan Davis to Scientific Nutrition Advisory Council

The Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) welcomes Megan Davis, Ph.D., to its Scientific Nutrition Advisory Council (SNAC). SNAC members are leading researchers in science, nutrition, and health. Dr. Davis is the world’s foremost expert on queen conch aquaculture for restoration and conservation.

“We are thrilled for Megan to join the council,” said Tom Brenna, Ph.D., chair of SNAC and a renowned omega-3 researcher. “Megan will bring her wealth of knowledge and information to advance the science around seafood.”

Davis is a research professor in aquaculture and stock enhancement and the director of the

Queen Conch Lab at FAU’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute. She serves as chair of NOAA’s Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee and also serves on the National Aquaculture Association’s Marine Aquaculture Committee.

“I’m honored and excited to bring my background and experiences to this passionate group,” added Davis.

Through her work at the institute, she was part of a team that helped retrain more than 700 commercial fishermen, affected by a state-enacted net ban, as clam farmers. Davis assisted in establishing a 30-acre aquaculture development park to provide industry workforce training and develop new technology to aid in producing species to recirculate systems. She also enjoys sharing information about healthy seafood and sea vegetables through cooking demonstrations and presentations about sustainability.

“Seafood keeps people and the planet healthy,” added Linda Lai Cornish, founder and president of SNP. “Strong science lends credibility to the sector and gives retailers and restaurants the confidence to tout the important health benefits of fish and shellfish to consumers.”

Seafood has essential minerals and nutrients not found in other foods and protein sources. The omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA in seafood support healthy eyes, brain, and heart. SNP and the American Heart Association, World Health Organization, and Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend eating seafood at least twice a week.

Fish and shellfish also support your family’s health. Pregnant women who eat seafood at least twice a week have babies with higher IQs with an average gain of about 7.7 IQ points. Children who eat seafood feel calmer and have a better ability to focus, which helps them perform better in school. Seafood is proven to promote improved sleep and reduce stress and anxiety.

About Seafood Nutrition Partnership

Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) is the leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in the U.S. that builds awareness of the health and nutritional benefits of seafood. SNP addresses the country’s public health crisis through education programs that inspire Americans to incorporate more seafood and omega-3s into their diets for improved health per the USDA Dietary Guidelines. For more information or to support SNP, visit seafoodnutrition.org.