Seafood4Health Action Coalition Shares Eat Seafood America! Toolkit

Welcome to the Eat Seafood America! Communications Calendar Toolkit for September and October 2021, a free resource for you to share the health benefits of eating more seafood as recommended by the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

The Eat Seafood America! consumer-facing campaign is a collaborative effort of the members of the Seafood4Health Action Coalition, which includes non-profits, government, retailers, industry sponsors, and foundations. The themes in this toolkit include:

  • Seafood Is Simple
  • Stay Strong With Family Meals
  • Seafood Twice A Week

By sharing these consumer messages around the health benefits of seafood, we are collectively doing good by supporting healthier people and a healthier planet. Be sure to use #EatSeafoodAmerica in your social posts. All graphics and resources are available to download at seafoodnutrition.org/eat-seafood-america/social-shares.

To Your Health,
Seafood4Health Action Coalition

Related Articles

Seafood

Seafood Nutrition Partnership Celebrates GivingTuesday with Month of Thanks

Seafood Nutrition Partnership Seafood November 18, 2020

Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) is responding to meet the needs of helping Americans stay healthy with seafood and driving demand to the U.S. seafood community through the Eat Seafood America! campaign. As a 501(c)3 non-profit reliant on public donations, SNP is asking everyone that is able to make a tax-deductible donation in honor of GivingTuesday, December 1, 2020.

Seafood

Eat Seafood America! A Campaign to Increase Seafood Consumption Amid a National Meat Shortage

Margot Wilsterman, Forbes Seafood May 15, 2020

The Seafood Nutrition Partnership has created a campaign to “encourage Americans to eat seafood and buy seafood to support their personal health and for the economic health of the men and women working in our U.S. seafood economy.” This rapid-response consumer-facing campaign is a part of the Seafood4health Action Coalition with over 35 organizations involved.