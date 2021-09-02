Seafood4Health Action Coalition Shares Eat Seafood America! Toolkit

Welcome to the Eat Seafood America! Communications Calendar Toolkit for September and October 2021, a free resource for you to share the health benefits of eating more seafood as recommended by the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

The Eat Seafood America! consumer-facing campaign is a collaborative effort of the members of the Seafood4Health Action Coalition, which includes non-profits, government, retailers, industry sponsors, and foundations. The themes in this toolkit include:

Seafood Is Simple

Stay Strong With Family Meals

Seafood Twice A Week

By sharing these consumer messages around the health benefits of seafood, we are collectively doing good by supporting healthier people and a healthier planet. Be sure to use #EatSeafoodAmerica in your social posts. All graphics and resources are available to download at seafoodnutrition.org/eat-seafood-america/social-shares.



To Your Health,

Seafood4Health Action Coalition