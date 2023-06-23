State of Maine Suspends Some of Nordic’s Permits

AUGUSTA — The state issued a decision June 21 to suspend Nordic Aquafarms’ Site Location of Development Law and Natural Resources Protection Act permit and Air Emissions License for its proposed land-based fish farm to be located off of Route 1 and next to the Little River. The suspension does not apply to the company’s Maine Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Permit.

Upstream Watch, Friends of Harriet L. Hartley Conservation Area and neighboring property owners had submitted petitions to suspend or revoke the company’s permits, which were issued Nov. 19, 2020, earlier this year after a Maine Supreme Court decision overturned a lower court’s decision in a property dispute.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Republican Journal