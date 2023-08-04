Tassal Acquires Australia’s Only Ocean Grown Barramundi Farm

Tassal Group Limited (“Tassal”) has completed its acquisition of MPA Fish Farms Pty Ltd and MPA Marketing Pty Ltd (“MPA”), which operate Australia’s only ocean-based barramundi farm at Cone Bay, Western Australia. This secures the future of more than 50 local jobs in the Kimberley region.

Tassal is Australia’s largest vertically integrated seafood grower, processor, marketer and seller with nearly 2,000 people employed across Australia. Tassal remains focused on its purpose of ‘Sustainably Feeding Tomorrow’ and is delighted to add barramundi to its ever- growing list of products.

Tassal believes in sustainably produced food, through responsibly harnessing the nation’s precious water resources and playing its part in ensuring a prosperous, healthy planet for future generations.

