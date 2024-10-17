Trace Register’s TR5 Passes Latest GDST Capability Test with Backward Compatibility

Industry Leader Continues to Advance Data Sharing Capabilities to Make Seafood Traceability Adoption Easier for Members of the Seafood Ecosystem

Seattle, WA – Trace Register, a pioneer and leader among seafood traceability solutions, proudly announces that its TR5 platform has passed the latest and most advanced Global Dialogue on Seafood Traceability (GDST) capability test. In addition to achieving this crucial milestone, TR5 maintains backward compatibility, ensuring seamless integration with older systems.

The successful completion of the GDST-capability test is one component of Trace Register’s efforts to advance seafood traceability. The test verifies that TR5 enables automatic, computer-to-computer sharing of GDST-compatible data, ensuring seamless data exchange between traceability systems. TR5 seafood traceability also helps companies more easily address regulatory compliance, such as the Seafood Import Monitoring Program (SIMP) and the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) Rule 204.

Backward compatibility further enhances the platform’s flexibility, allowing users to upgrade without losing access to existing data or workflows. By maintaining interoperability with previous versions, TR5 enables a smooth transition for companies adopting newer technology while ensuring continued data integrity.

Industry Leadership and Collaboration

Trace Register has long been at the forefront of seafood traceability standards development, working with GDST and other industry stakeholders on the practical implementation of GDST standards. GS1’s EPCIS capture interface ensures seamless, two-way data exchange between systems, eliminating the need for manual data entry and safeguarding critical data points.

The GDST capability test is the first tool designed to verify software solutions’ ability to share GDST-compatible data in real-time business transactions. With this latest successful test,

TR5 continues to be an officially recognized solution on GDST’s website, further solidifying Trace Register’s leadership in seafood traceability.

“By passing the current GDST-capability test, TR5 ensures that companies can meet regulatory requirements while eliminating the headaches of manual data entry and system limitations,” said Heath England, President of Trace Register. “This seamless data exchange allows supply chain partners to operate confidently, knowing they can send and receive critical information regardless of the system in use.”

About Trace Register

Trace Register is the proven global seafood full-chain traceability leader, serving clients in over 50 countries for over 15 years. Its TR5 platform takes an unprecedented approach, utilizing cutting-edge technologies and industry standards such as GDST and GS1 to create interoperability and transform seafood supply chains. TR5 provides the confidence to proactively address critical challenges and threats, plus regulatory requirements such as SIMP and FDA FSMA 204. The results are fewer problems, higher margins, and more satisfied customers. For more information on Trace Register’s TR5 platform and its capabilities, please visit www.traceregister.com.